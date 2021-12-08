British PM reintroduces work from home guidance from Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that due to the growth in cases of the Covid Omicron variant, the government was reintroducing guidance to work at home in England.

Johnson said at a briefing that as the rate of Omicron cases was doubling every two to three days, it was "proportionate and responsible" to reintroduce social distancing restrictions in England and "we will reintroduce the guidance to work from home... from Monday".