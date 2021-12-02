British speed skater Christie to miss Beijing Olympics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :British short track speed skater Elise Christie, who is as well known for her crashes as her titles, is set to miss the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The former world champion has been hampered by an ankle injury this season and finished behind fellow Scot Kathryn Thomson in the World Cup qualifying events.

"The ankle injury I sustained set me back too far. My heart is shattered," Christie said on Instagram on Tuesday.

Only the leading point scorer from Britain is expected to qualify for the Olympics next February so 31-year-old Christie is set to sit out the Games.

Christie has become a well-known name in Britain after crashing out and suffering disqualifications at the last two Winter Olympics -- and putting her feelings on public display after each setback.