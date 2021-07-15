Britney Spears again asks for dad to be removed from guardian role

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Pop superstar Britney Spears on Wednesday again called for an end to her father's control over the conservatorship that handles her personal life and business affairs, telling a Los Angeles court that the years-long arrangement is "abuse." Her phone-in testimony was the latest salvo in the long-running case, which had gained new urgency after the 39-year-old singer's explosive testimony on June 23, in which she pleaded with a judge to allow her to end the conservatorship and choose her own lawyer.

That testimony ramped up worldwide interest in a case that was already the subject of a frenzied #FreeBritney campaign by her adoring fans, a few hundred of whom gathered outside the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

During the hearing, Judge Brenda Penny accepted the resignations of her previous attorneys and signaled she would accept Spears's new choice, Mathew Rosengart, to represent her.

Rosengart told AFP on the sidelines of the hearing that he would file a petition "as soon as possible" to remove Jamie Spears as the conservator -- and suggested the singer's father should simply step down.

"We will be filing a petition as soon as possible to move Mr Spears, subject to our formal retention," said Rosengart, a former Federal prosecutor who has previously represented the likes of Steven Spielberg and Sean Penn.

"As I said in open court, a very fair question is: why is Mr Spears not voluntarily stepping down? He does not belong in this conservatorship anymore. And we believe he should voluntarily step down immediately." Spears, speaking to the court via telephone, was at turns angry and upset -- and used the occasional expletive -- as she said she wanted to "press charges" against her father.

"If the court doesn't see this as abuse... I don't know what is," the singer said.

"I want investigations done on him," she added, even suggesting she may want a restraining order put in place against him.

Spears, who rocketed to fame in her teens, suffered a highly public 2007 breakdown -- when the shaven-headed star attacked a paparazzo's car at a gas station.

The following year, a California court placed her under a unique legal guardianship largely governed by her father, Jamie.

Spears swiftly returned to performing after that, released three albums, appeared on various television shows and even took up a Las Vegas residency.

But in January 2019, she abruptly announced she was suspending her performances until further notice.

And then last month, the singer made an impassioned plea for her situation to change, alleging that she had been prevented from having a contraceptive IUD removed, despite wanting more children, and forcefully put on medication that made her feel "drunk." Spears said she had been made to perform shows under threat of lawsuit, and that she was not even allowed to get changed in privacy or drive her own car.

"I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's enough," she said.

- #FreeBritney - Since that testimony, many of the central figures in the complex and controversial network installed to manage Spears' affairs have distanced themselves.

Samuel Ingham, the lawyer appointed by court soon after her breakdown -- asked to step down from his role.

So, too, has the financial management company that was set to assume joint control of Spears' estate with her father Jamie, who remains in place despite a petition filed last year for his removal.

Penny accepted both those requests on Wednesday.

Spears's longtime manager Larry Rudolph has also resigned.

Spears has lots of public support, from fans chanting outside the courtroom to her musical peers Christina Aguilera and Madonna.