Bulgarian GDP Down 4.2 Pct In 2020

Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Bulgarian GDP down 4.2 pct in 2020

SOFIA, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Bulgaria's gross domestic product (GDP) declined by 4.2 percent year-on-year in 2020 in real terms, official data showed Tuesday.

According to preliminary data released by the country's National Statistical Institute (NSI), the nominal value of the country's GDP for 2020 was 118.605 billion Bulgarian lev (BGN), or 69.142 billion U.S. Dollars using the average annual exchange rate of 1.7153884 BGN for 1 Dollar.

Bulgaria's per capita GDP was 9,974 dollars, the NSI said.

Meanwhile, the gross value added (GVA) at current prices amounted to 102.

649 billion BGN (about 59.840 billion dollars) and in real terms it decreased by 4.3 percent in comparison with 2019, the NSI said.

According to the statistics, the industry's relative share in the GVA of the national economy was 26.5 percent, while the service sector and agriculture created 69.5 percent and 4.0 percent of the total GVA, respectively.

Bulgaria's GDP grew by 3.7 percent year-on-year in 2019, 3.1 percent in 2018, and 3.5 percent in 2017.

