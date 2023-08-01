Bursts of gunfire heard in centre of Burkina capital Ouagadougou: AFP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ouagadougou, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Bursts of gunfire were heard early Tuesday in the center of the Burkina Faso capital Ouagadougou near an airbase, an AFP journalist said.

The shots were heard from around 12:45 am (0045 GMT) in the heart of the city, 10 months after a coup, the second in less than a year in the West African country that is facing militant violence.

It was not immediately known what prompted the shooting.

Captain Ibrahim Traore seized power in Burkina Faso in a September 30, 2022, coup that ousted Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who in January that year had toppled the country's last elected president, Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

The motive for both coups was anger at failures to stem a militant insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives since spilling over from neighboring Mali in 2015.