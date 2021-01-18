UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

C.Africa Constitutional Court Confirms Touadera Re-election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

C.Africa constitutional court confirms Touadera re-election

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The Central African Republic's Constitutional Court on Monday confirmed President Faustin Archange Touadera's victory in elections last month marked by poor turnout and threats from armed groups.

Touadera "is proclaimed to be re-elected president in the first round of the December 27 2020 elections," Chief Judge Daniele Darlan said, validating results that gave him 53.16 percent of the vote.

The court put the turnout at just 35.25 percent, a figure affected by the inability of many voters to cast their ballots.

Touadera, 63, first took the helm in 2016 after a civil war that left thousands of dead and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes.

Two-thirds of the impoverished country is in the hands of armed groups, and Touadera relies on help from UN peacekeeping forces and military support from Russia and Rwanda.

In the runup to the election, a coalition of militias tried to advance on the capital Bangui -- an operation that Touadera said was an attempted coup fomented by his predecessor, Francois Bozize.

The court rejected a suit filed by 13 of the 16 other candidates, who argued that the results were the outcome of "massive fraud" and insecurity.

Related Topics

Election Dead United Nations Poor Russia Vote Bangui Rwanda Central African Republic December 2016 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly complains about ‘Gora’ culture in s ..

6 minutes ago

Update on Pakistan team

34 minutes ago

For the promotion of cultural activities and to cr ..

37 minutes ago

Tapal Tea becomes official Tea Partner of Pakistan ..

51 minutes ago

'All rallies will reach Islamabad by 1pm tomorrow, ..

52 minutes ago

Russia Expels Two Dutch Diplomats - Foreign Minist ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.