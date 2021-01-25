UrduPoint.com
Calvert-Lewin Set For Scoring Spree, Says Everton Assistant Boss

Mon 25th January 2021

Calvert-Lewin set for scoring spree, says Everton assistant boss

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson said he was confident that Dominic Calvert-Lewin would start "battering" in the goals again after the England forward ended his drought.

Calvert-Lewin scored the first goal in Everton's 3-0 win against Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round tie.

His 15th goal of the season was his first since early December, although he had missed the previous two matches due to a hamstring injury.

"We are delighted for Dominic," said Ferguson, himself a former Everton forward. "We know he can score goals, he has scored goals for over a season now.

"He is a top player, we are delighted he is back and fit and well, and I am sure he will go from strength to strength and he'll keep battering them in."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

