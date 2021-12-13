Cambodia receives new batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX Facility

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) --:Cambodia on Monday received another batch of 300,000 doses of Chinese-made Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX Facility, a senior health official said.

Cambodian Ministry of Health (MoH) Secretary of State Yok Sambath said a flight carrying the jabs touched down at Phnom Penh International Airport at around 10:30 a.

m. local time.

With the newly arrived vaccines, Cambodia has so far received a total of 40.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from three sources through bilateral procurement, the COVAX Facility, and donations. Of the total, over 90 percent were purchased from or donated by China, according to the MoH.