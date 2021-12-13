UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Receives New Batch Of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine From COVAX Facility

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

Cambodia receives new batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX Facility

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) --:Cambodia on Monday received another batch of 300,000 doses of Chinese-made Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX Facility, a senior health official said.

Cambodian Ministry of Health (MoH) Secretary of State Yok Sambath said a flight carrying the jabs touched down at Phnom Penh International Airport at around 10:30 a.

m. local time.

With the newly arrived vaccines, Cambodia has so far received a total of 40.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from three sources through bilateral procurement, the COVAX Facility, and donations. Of the total, over 90 percent were purchased from or donated by China, according to the MoH.

Related Topics

China Phnom Penh Cambodia From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Schedule for U13 and U16 trials announced

Schedule for U13 and U16 trials announced

15 minutes ago
 Development of Sheikh Badin to boost tourism in so ..

Development of Sheikh Badin to boost tourism in southern KP

20 minutes ago
 DYO, district admin to organise contest titled "Qu ..

DYO, district admin to organise contest titled "Quaid Ka Pakistan" on Dec 25

20 minutes ago
 Number of coronavirus patients reached to 13 in LR ..

Number of coronavirus patients reached to 13 in LRH: Spokesman

20 minutes ago
 Indonesia to Start Vaccinating Children Aged 6-11 ..

Indonesia to Start Vaccinating Children Aged 6-11 Against COVID-19 - Health Offi ..

28 minutes ago
 Opening ceremony of exercise Al-Kassah-lll Joint M ..

Opening ceremony of exercise Al-Kassah-lll Joint Military Counter IED held

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.