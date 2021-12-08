UrduPoint.com

Canada Sees Increased Trade Surplus In October

OTTAWA, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) --:Canada's trade surplus rose from 1.4 billion Canadian Dollars (1.1 billion U.S. dollars) in September to 2.1 billion Canadian dollars in October as the country's imports rose sharply in motor vehicles and parts as well as energy products, according to Statistics Canada on Tuesday.

Canada's total exports jumped 6.4 percent to 56.

2 billion Canadian dollars in October.

While exports increased in eight of 11 product sections, the combined increases in exports of motor vehicles and parts and energy products accounted for nearly 80 percent of the total growth.

The country's exports of motor vehicles and parts surged 30.8 percent in October.

In real or volume terms, Canada's total exports rose 2.8 percent in October.

