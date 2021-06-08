Canadiens sweep Jets in four, first to reach NHL semi-finals

Los Angeles, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Tyler Toffoli scored 99 seconds into overtime to lift the upstart Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 victory over Winnipeg Jets and a four-game sweep of their second round NHL playoff series.

The fourth-seeded Canadiens eliminated the Jets by using a tried-and-true formula that has worked well for them in the playoffs -- scoring first in all four games of the best-of-seven series.

Erik Gustafsson opened the scoring Monday with a powerplay goal halfway through the first period in front of a pandemic-limited crowd of 2,500 at the Bell Centre arena in Montreal.

Toffoli scored his fourth of the playoffs by taking a perfect pass from teammate Cole Caufield and blasting a one-timer past Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck.

"This team is playing as well as any team has ever played," said Canadiens goalie Carey price who made 14 saves.

Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Montreal in their Cinderella run through the postseason. The Canadiens were the 16th and last team to book a playoff spot and are the first to reach the league semi-finals.

They will play either the Colorado Avalanche or the Vegas Golden Knights for a spot in the NHL finals. That quarter-final series is tied 2-2.

The Canadiens have won seven straight playoff games since falling behind 3-1 in their first-round series where they rallied to oust the heavily favoured Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games.

Defenceman Logan Stanley scored both goals for the Jets, who were without top scorer Mark Scheifele who was suspended for four games earlier in the series for an illegal hit on Canadiens forward Jake Evans.

Elsewhere on Monday, Kyle Palmieri, Josh Bailey and Jordan Eberle all scored in the Islanders' three-goal second period as New York beat the Boston Bruins 5-4 to take a 3-2 lead in their series.

Mat Barzal and Brock Nelson also scored and Semyon Varlamov made 40 saves for the Islanders, who will try to wrap up the series in game six at New York on Wednesday.