Afrin, Syria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :A car bombing in the northern Syrian city of Afrin on Monday killed six people, including at least one rebel fighter, a war monitor said.

An AFP video journalist saw civil defence members douse the charred remains of a car with water, as rescue workers carried away what appeared to be a victim's remains under a blanket on a stretcher.

Afrin, like all Syrian areas held by rebels, is the scene of regular targeted killings, bombings and shootings that largely remain unclaimed.

On Monday, an explosives-laden vehicle detonated in "an area crowded with civilians" in the centre of the city, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.