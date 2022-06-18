UrduPoint.com

Chilean Defender Isla Set For Universidad Catolica Return

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Chilean defender Isla set for Universidad Catolica return

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Chile international defender Mauricio Isla is set to leave Flamengo to return to his former club Universidad Catolica, according to media reports Brazil.

The 34-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in Santiago this weekend after Flamengo agreed to an undisclosed transfer fee.

Isla made 80 appearances across all competitions for Flamengo after joining the club from Turkey's Fenerbahce in 2020.

The right back spent his youth career at Universidad before joining Italy's Udinese in 2007. His career has also includes spells at Juventus, Queens Park Rangers, Marseille and Cagliari.

He has been capped 136 times for Chile's national team and scored five goals.

Related Topics

Rangers Turkey Santiago Marseille Cagliari Italy Brazil Chile 2020 Media All From Juventus Flamengo

Recent Stories

Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquat’s ..

Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem

5 minutes ago
 Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum price ..

Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum prices.

14 minutes ago
 Blast on Sikh temple in Kabul leaves two dead, sev ..

Blast on Sikh temple in Kabul leaves two dead, seven others injured

28 minutes ago
 KP CM Mahmood Khan states that starting a forest f ..

KP CM Mahmood Khan states that starting a forest fire should become a non-bailab ..

1 hour ago
 PTI govt fulfilled 32 out of 34 FATF requirements: ..

PTI govt fulfilled 32 out of 34 FATF requirements: Hammad

1 hour ago
 Punjab to follow Sindh to address power crisis

Punjab to follow Sindh to address power crisis

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.