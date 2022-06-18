Chilean defender Isla set for Universidad Catolica return

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Chile international defender Mauricio Isla is set to leave Flamengo to return to his former club Universidad Catolica, according to media reports Brazil.

The 34-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in Santiago this weekend after Flamengo agreed to an undisclosed transfer fee.

Isla made 80 appearances across all competitions for Flamengo after joining the club from Turkey's Fenerbahce in 2020.

The right back spent his youth career at Universidad before joining Italy's Udinese in 2007. His career has also includes spells at Juventus, Queens Park Rangers, Marseille and Cagliari.

He has been capped 136 times for Chile's national team and scored five goals.