UrduPoint.com

China, Bhutan Hold Expert Group Meeting On Boundary Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 12:20 PM

China, Bhutan hold expert group meeting on boundary issues

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :China and Bhutan held the 12th Expert Group Meeting (EGM) on the China-Bhutan Boundary issues on Wednesday and Thursday in Thimphu, Bhutan.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the positive consensus reached at the 11th EGM in Kunming, China, and held frank and constructive discussions to take forward the implementation of the Three-Step Roadmap on speeding up border negotiations between the two countries.

The two sides expressed satisfaction on the progress made in the implementation of the Three-Step Roadmap during the 12th EGM.

The Chinese delegation was led by Hong Liang, director-general of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

The Bhutanese delegation was led by Letho Tobdhen Tangbi, secretary of the International Boundaries of Bhutan.

The two sides expressed their confidence in the Three-Step Roadmap and reiterated the importance of increasing the frequency of their meetings to make further progress in its implementation. They agreed to hold the next EGM in Beijing at an early date.

The two sides also agreed to hold the 25th Round of China-Bhutan Boundary Talks as soon as possible at mutually convenient dates.

The meeting was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere in keeping with the close ties of friendship and cooperation between China and Bhutan.

Related Topics

China Thimphu Kunming Beijing Progress Bhutan Border

Recent Stories

‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan react ..

‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan reacts to govt’s decision to plac ..

22 minutes ago
 SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Lea ..

SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Leak Commission

39 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection ..

UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection’: António Guterres

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.