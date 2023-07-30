China donates modern fingerprint lab to Malawi

LILONGWE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) --:Chinese government has donated a modern fingerprint and forensic science laboratory worth 143,000 U.S. Dollars to Malawi Police Service (MPS) to enhance the country's law enforcement capacity.

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Long Zhou made the handover of the donation in Lilongwe, Malawi's capital, Friday.

The newly donated facility is expected to play a vital role in expediting the investigation of criminal cases in Malawi, thus bolstering the efficiency and efficacy of police operations.

Long emphasized the need for Malawi to embrace digital technology in the rapidly evolving global landscape.

"Integrating digital devices into the policing system will elevate Malawi's standards and response capabilities," he said.