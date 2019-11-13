China holding third Taiwanese man on security grounds: state media

(@imziishan)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Beijing is investigating a Taiwanese man on suspicion of engaging in activities that endanger national security, Chinese state media reported Wednesday -- the third such case to come to light in three months.

Shih Cheng-ping, a retired professor at the National Taiwan Normal University and chief economist for Chinese conglomerate Huaxia Group, disappeared after entering the mainland in August of last year, according to Taiwanese media.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman of the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said Wednesday that Shih was being investigated "for suspected activities endangering national security," according to state-run People's Daily.

Shih is one of three Taiwanese residents that Beijing has confirmed it is holding on national security grounds after entering mainland China.