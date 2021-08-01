BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :In the context of the fourth industrial revolution and the digital economy, new industries are emerging, and China will help Pakistan seize the wave of the technological revolution to "overtake" and achieve leapfrog development.

In particular, in the process of promoting industrial cooperation and industrial park construction in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), it is necessary to firmly grasp the opportunity of science and technology innovation to lead economic development, actively apply new technologies and cooperate in emerging industries, such as energy conservation and environmental protection, electronic communication, bio-industry, new energy, high-end equipment manufacturing and new materials so as to make CPEC more digitalized and greener.

The above views were expressed by Dr. Baige Zhao, Vice Chair of .the 12th NPC Foreign Affairs Committee, Chair of Advisory Committee of BRI International Think Tank and RDI through her messages to a webinar on Indo-Pacific (Quad) Accord and China Curtailment Policy of the US against BRI: Strategic Importance of CPEC for Regional Development, Peace and Security in collaboration with Golden Ring Economic Forum (GREF) and ORIC-UMT, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

To fully release the development potential of Pakistan's Geo-economy and take CPEC as the lead to shape the South Asian regional value chain, she highlighted that the cooperation between China and Pakistan in the fields of energy, transportation, infrastructure and Gwadar port construction in "Phase 1.

0" remains important and should be actively promoted to strengthen regional connectivity.

"There is still huge demand in Pakistan's infrastructure sector, including lack of "linking" hubs between major rail and road trunk lines, which is key to solving the Last Mile problem." Regarding the construction of CPEC, she underlined that Pakistan and China should focus on the interests of the two peoples, improve the livelihood of society and promote the well-being of the people.

She further explained that, "Cooperation between Chinese and Pakistani enterprises, especially private enterprises, is the soul and body of CPEC. I propose setting up a CPEC Enterprise Alliance, which would play an important role in the overall industrial import of Pakistan in the future.""Both sides should strengthen policy communication and start practical and sincere communication on how to improve the overall investment and business environment in Pakistan through cooperation and effectively solve the problems encountered by Chinese investors," Dr. Baige added.