China's Heilongjiang Reports 1 New Confirmed COVID-19 Case

Mon 04th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

China's Heilongjiang reports 1 new confirmed COVID-19 case

HARBIN, Jan. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :China's Heilongjiang Province on Sunday reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case, the provincial health commission said Monday.

The case was found in the Aihui District of the city of Heihe, according to the commission.

The 53-year-old woman had been a close contact of a previously reported confirmed case. She tested positive for COVID-19 and was transferred to a designated hospital for treatment. All of her close contacts have been traced and put under medical observation.

The border city of Heihe has conducted a round of citywide nucleic acid tests after locally transmitted confirmed cases were reported.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

