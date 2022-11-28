China's Interbank Treasury Bond Index Opens Lower Monday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2022 | 09:00 AM
BEIJING, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :China's interbank treasury bond index in net price opened lower at 997.66 points Monday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.
The index reflects real-time trading of treasury bonds in China's interbank bond market.
The index opens at 9 a.m. on every workday and is updated every five minutes until closing at 5 p.m.