China's Migrating Elephants Move Southwest

Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

China's migrating elephants move southwest

KUNMING, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The herd of 14 wild Asian elephants roaming southwest China's Yunnan Province has moved southwest and remains in Yuxi City, according to local authorities.

The herd advanced 11.1 km southwest from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday, entering Xinping County from Eshan County in the wee hours of Monday, according to the headquarters in charge of monitoring their migration.

They entered Eshan County on June 17. Both Eshan and Xinping are under the jurisdiction of Yuxi City.

A male elephant that strayed from the herd a month ago is now 66.7 km away from the group in Hongta District in Yuxi.

The animals have traveled approximately 500 km north from their forest home in southern Yunnan's Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, reaching the provincial capital Kunming on June 2.

Staff from local transportation and electricity departments have joined the on-the-spot monitoring team to keep close watch over key industrial and mining enterprises along the elephants' migration route.

On Monday, 231 people were mobilized to ensure the safety of both the animals and nearby people. Over 1,700 residents have been evacuated and 2.2 tonnes of food has been provided for the elephants.

