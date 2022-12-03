UrduPoint.com

China's Shenzhou-14 Astronauts To Return To Earth On Dec. 4

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts to return to Earth on Dec. 4

JIUQUAN, Dec. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts, who have completed all their scheduled tasks, will return to Earth on Dec. 4, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said Saturday.

The three astronauts handed over the control of the space station to the Shenzhou-15 crew on Friday evening, completing the country's first in-orbit crew rotation, according to the CMSA.

They will touch down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The landing site is currently making preparations for the return of the three astronauts, the CMSA said.

Related Topics

China Mongolia SITE All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

30 minutes ago
 “No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers re ..

“No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers react to Imran Khan’s offer

37 minutes ago
 Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

2 hours ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

2 hours ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.