Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Xi Jinping left on a historic trip to North Korea on Thursday, the first by a Chinese president in 14 years as he seeks to reboot ties with the neighbouring ally.

Xi, who will pay a two-day state visit, is accompanied by his wife Peng Liyuan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials, according to state broadcaster CCTV.