China's Xi Leaves For North Korea: CCTV
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 09:40 AM
Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Xi Jinping left on a historic trip to North Korea on Thursday, the first by a Chinese president in 14 years as he seeks to reboot ties with the neighbouring ally.
Xi, who will pay a two-day state visit, is accompanied by his wife Peng Liyuan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials, according to state broadcaster CCTV.