UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Xi Leaves For North Korea: CCTV

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 09:40 AM

China's Xi leaves for North Korea: CCTV

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Xi Jinping left on a historic trip to North Korea on Thursday, the first by a Chinese president in 14 years as he seeks to reboot ties with the neighbouring ally.

Xi, who will pay a two-day state visit, is accompanied by his wife Peng Liyuan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Related Topics

China Visit Wife North Korea Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Fitch affirms Emirates Development Bank’s rating ..

9 hours ago

Ninth UAE-Japan Friendship Committee convenes in A ..

9 hours ago

Primary Care Conference showcases latest healthcar ..

9 hours ago

UAE signs recruitment MoUs with Vietnam, Nepal, Pa ..

10 hours ago

UN Takes Note of Joint Investigation Team Findings ..

10 hours ago

South Sudan Offers Mediation Services to Settle Co ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.