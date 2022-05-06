UrduPoint.com

Chinese Company Distributes Gifts Among 700 Deserving Families

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2022 | 11:20 AM

BEIJING, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) ::Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (TCB-1), Shanghai Electric, China's leading energy equipment manufacturer has gifted ration hampers during holy month of Ramazan among more than 700 deserving families of local communities adjacent to Pakistan's Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project.

Themed "Food Drive with Love", the campaign was to guarantee food security of the locals for the year 2022, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

Each ration package contains 14 items, including flour, sugar, rice as well as other essential items, suiting regional food habits and ensuring that each family of nearby communities can celebrate Eid al-Fitr with satisfaction and happiness.

"Ramadan is about love, devotion, and caring," source from TCB-1 said, adding that on the basis of fully respecting local culture and customs and carrying the sharing and giving spirit, the ration distribution is part of their sincere commitment to improving local community's livelihood.

" As per TCB-1, the ration packages can help relieve some of the burdens faced by local residents and TCB-1 staff felt so rewarded when seeing the heartfelt smiles of these neighbors. Thousands of beneficiaries will enjoy a joyous and peaceful celebration of Eid al-Fitr when receiving the Ramazan hampers.

Â As the leading developer of Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project, Shanghai Electric is capable of powering 4 million households in Pakistan with 1320 megawatts of indigenous, affordable and reliable electricity after COD.

Â It also shoulders corporate social responsibility (CSR) by donating relief supplies and food to orphanage foundations, initiating Covid-19 vaccination campaigns, launching free Chinese language training programs and so on.

Up until now, the project has hired more than 7,000 Pakistani workers in its coal mine and power plant projects in Thar, Sindh, Pakistan.

