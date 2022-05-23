UrduPoint.com

Chinese, Pakistani Scholars Propose CPEC Digital Transformation Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 05:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :In a study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology on 20 May, Chinese and Pakistani scholars proposed to set up a CPEC-related digital transformation center.

Researchers from Xian Jiao Tong University, Xi'an, China, University of Peshawar, Peshawar, Pakistan, Islamia College University, Peshawar, Pakistan, and Chinese University of Political Science and Law, Beijing, China, concluded in the study that Pakistan needs to transform CPEC digitalization by setting up CPEC Digitalization and Transformation Center (DTC) at the CPECA office to attract more investors and businesses, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Pakistan can take advantage of CPEC funding, and Chinese and foreign investments by transparently managing through ICT applications in government, private, and public-private partnerships initiatives, the study stated.

After finalizing the infrastructure component, the second phase of CPEC is attracting investors and technological transformation, and the installation of industrial, technical, and agricultural technologies for the envisioned development of Pakistan, the study explored.

Scholars from Chinese and Pakistani varsities believe that the Digitalization and Transformation Center (DTC) could be benefited from strategic decisions, efficient implementation, system platforms, governing culture, and behavior.

Therefore, DTC is a concept that will synchronize the needs of Pakistan with the current situation. However, Pakistan needs to build its apps and databases with the help of China and other techno experts.

Cooperation and collaboration between partners and government officials should not be underestimated, the study suggested.

