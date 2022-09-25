UrduPoint.com

Chinese People Association For Friendship With Foreign Countries Donates RMB 125 Million For Flood Relief Assistance To Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2022 | 10:00 PM

BEIJING, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) donated relief and rehabilitation assistance worth RMB 125 million for the flood victims of Pakistan at a special ceremony held here.

Sharing his grief and condolences with the bereaved families, President of CPAFFC, Lin Songtian said that in the wake of devastating floods, the government and people of China have made a substantive contribution to Pakistan's relief and rehabilitation efforts.

He said that Chinese assistance to Pakistan was demonstrative of its unique friendship with Pakistan and strong people-to-people ties between our two countries.

President Lin highlighted that besides ongoing assistance, China would also play its role for post-flood rehabilitation and infrastructure development in the affected areas.

Speaking at the occasion, Pakistan's Ambassador to China Moin Ul Haque lauded timely assistance by the CPAFFC and China's local governments and enterprises for reinforcing Pakistan's ongoing relief efforts for the flood victims.

Recalling that the two countries have always stood together in difficult times, he said that today's ceremony is yet another demonstration of China's solidarity and sympathy with the people of Pakistan.

Ambassador Moin also requested the Chinese government to play a pro-active role for Pakistan's economic recovery in post-flood phase and reiterated Pakistan's strong desire to deepening cooperation with China in areas of green development, climate resilience and disaster management.

Ambassador Sha Zukang, President of China-Pakistan Friendship Association and Li Xikui, Chairman of China Friendship Foundation for Peace and Development (CFFPD) attended the ceremony.

The event was also attended by the leaders of prominent enterprises and charity organizations, media representatives and senior officials of Embassy of Pakistan. Senior government officials of many provinces and cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Tianjin, Hubei, Ningxia, Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang etc. also sent special messages of support and sympathy for Pakistan.

