UrduPoint.com

Chinese Scholar Vows To Continue Efforts To Deepen People-to-people Exchange

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Chinese scholar vows to continue efforts to deepen people-to-people exchange

BEIJING, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Director of Pakistan Studies Center, Peking University of China, Prof Tang Mengsheng has expressed a commitment to continue his efforts to deepen people-to-people exchange between China and Pakistan aimed at further strengthening the all-weather friendship between the two countries.

Prof. Tang who conducted research on history, politics and culture of Pakistan and worked as interpreter during construction of Karakoram Highway (KKH) in 1970s was conferred upon with Sitara-e-Imtiaz in recognition of his meritorious services for Pakistan.

On behalf of the President of Pakistan, Ambassador Moin ul Haque conferred Pakistan's one of highest civil awards upon Prof. Tang in a special ceremony held at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.

Talking to APP, Prof. Tang, an ardent supporter of deepening Pakistan-China cultural and educational linkages expressed a need to further strengthen this friendship by promoting people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges.

China and Pakistan have been enjoying friendship for the last seven decades and it has become a model for other countries, he said and added, "We should educate our younger generations to carry forward this friendship." Prof. Tang also, served as the senior visiting scholar at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Punjab University, expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for the conferment of civil award.

In his capacity as the Director of Pakistan Study Centre, he has played a key role in inspiring younger Chinese generation to learn urdu and undertake research on several facets of Pakistan's society and culture.

Related Topics

Pakistan President Of Pakistan Exchange Punjab China Beijing National University Government

Recent Stories

Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as ..

Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as their new leader

4 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract fo ..

ADNOC L&amp;S awarded $975 million EPC Contract for Construction of Offshore Art ..

28 minutes ago
 Finance Minister to present Economic Survey of cur ..

Finance Minister to present Economic Survey of current financial year in Islamab ..

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2 ..

Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2022-2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.