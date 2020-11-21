UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cocoa Prices Soar As Producers And Processors Clash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Cocoa prices soar as producers and processors clash

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Tensions between cocoa-producing countries and manufacturers over costs have led to soaring prices on the international market, even as demand slumps because of the coronavirus.

In New York, the price of a tonne of cocoa for delivery in December has jumped by more than 25 percent since last Friday to $2,915 -- the highest since the outbreak began.

But cocoa-producing countries are not celebrating, market observers warn, and instead point to tensions with buyers who resell the product to the chocolate industry.

"The price disputes caused buyers to source lower-cost available cocoa elsewhere" said Rabobank analyst Andrew Rawlings.

In West Africa, Ghana and Ivory Coast account for two-thirds of global cocoa production.

They joined forces last year to try to get more from the chocolate industry, in a model resembling that of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cartel.

Abidjan and Accra obtained a premium of $400 per tonne of cocoa from their buyers, known as the Decent Income Differential (DRD), and applied it to the 2020-21 season.

But since then, the pandemic has ravaged global demand, and buyers are reluctant to see prices rise with a surplus in supply.

"From my understanding, there was a request made for a concession to lower the premium being paid. This was apparently turned down," said commodities analyst Judith Ganes.

Instead, one confectionery giant turned to buying from "reserves" in trading centres such as New York rather than buying directly from cocoa producing countries, she added.

The Bloomberg news agency quoted anonymous sources privy to the transaction as saying the buyer was US confectioner Hershey.

Hersehy told AFP in response: "We do not discuss details of our specific buying and hedging activities.

"We buy cocoa from a variety of suppliers and sources to meet our ongoing business needs.

The world's number one confectioner, US giant Mars, also said it was "one of the first buyers of the 2020/2021 harvest, on which we paid the DRD".

On the New York market, the contract for delivery in March, which was less directly affected, saw its price jump by nearly 16 percent to $2,740.

In London, a tonne of cocoa was trading Friday for £1,829, up 13.5 percent from last week.

Related Topics

Africa World Business London Accra Buy Price New York Ivory Coast Ghana Turkish Lira March December Market From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Diabetes, BP may up neuro complications in Covid p ..

8 minutes ago

Govt committed to ensure provision of education, c ..

8 minutes ago

57 more corona cases recorded in Balochistan

8 minutes ago

Russia Hopes UN Agencies Will More Actively Offer ..

8 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges G20 to Increase Resources Available ..

1 hour ago

EU's von der Leyen Says 'Confident' on Resolution ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.