UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombian President Extends Health Emergency By Three Months Due To Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 11:20 AM

Colombian president extends health emergency by three months due to pandemic

BOGOTA, Feb. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Colombian President Ivan Duque announced a decision Thursday night to extend a declared national health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic by three more months, as the vaccination drive entered its eighth day.

"On Feb. 28, the health emergency in our country will expire.

Today I want to inform you, with (Health and Social Protection) Minister Fernando Ruiz and the team of experts, we have decided to extend the concept of the health emergency until May 31," Duque said.

Colombia registered 3,683 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 2,241,225, said the health ministry on Thursday.

The country reported 136 more deaths, raising the national death toll to 59,396, said the ministry.

Related Topics

May

Recent Stories

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

5 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

11 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

11 hours ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.