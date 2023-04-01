(@FahadShabbir)

COLOMBIA - APRIL 01 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The wax palms, a majestic tree species found exclusively in the high slopes of the Andes, are facing a serious threat in Colombia due to agricultural pesticides and herbicides, mining activities, and monocultures.

Wax palms were once considered the largest trees on the planet, until the discovery of California's giant sequoias in 1985.

Today, these palms are recognized as the national tree of Colombia and attract the attention of travelers and botanists from all over the world, with heights reaching up to 70 meters.

Despite being declared a national symbol, the wax palms are in danger of disappearing, and their ecosystem is at risk due to the widespread use of agricultural chemicals and the increasing spread of monocultures in the region.

Mining activities in the area are also contributing to the degradation of the ecosystem.

Efforts are being made to replant wax palms in the Cundinamarca region to help conserve this iconic species. However, it remains a challenging task as wax palms are slow-growing and require specific environmental conditions to thrive.