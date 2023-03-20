UrduPoint.com

Complete Zodiac Diagram Discovered In Roman-era Temple In S. Egypt

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Complete zodiac diagram discovered in Roman-era temple in S. Egypt

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) --:A complete zodiac diagram was found on the ceiling of a Roman-era temple in the southern Egyptian province of Luxor, the country's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said Sunday.

The zodiac mural, along with drawings and inscriptions of animals and ancient deities, were discovered by a team of Egyptian restorers during a joint Egyptian-German restoration work at the Temple of Esna.

The finding make Esna the second ancient temple in the country to have complete zodiac, after the other two images found in Dendera temple in Qena, the ministry said in a statement.

The establishment and drawings of Esna Temple were finished in the year 250 A.D. when Egypt was ruled by the Roman Empire, it added.

Related Topics

Egypt Qena Luxor Temple Sunday

Recent Stories

PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS des ..

PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS deserves strongest condemnation: ..

17 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting ..

NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting Summer Undergraduate Research ..

46 minutes ago
 MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in ..

MBZUAI and IBT join forces to tackle challenges in brain health

46 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platfor ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime launches online booking platform for Public Water Transport

2 hours ago
 ‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Revie ..

‘Khalifa University Science and Technology Review’ magazine to spotlight adv ..

2 hours ago
 Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on impl ..

Al Qassimi Hospital trains foreign doctors on implanting pacemakers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.