Concern in Greece over resurgence of coronavirus cases

Athens, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Senior Greek officials expressed concern Monday at a resurgence of the coronavirus a week before the country prepared to launch its holiday season.

Of 97 new cases recorded since Thursday, nearly a third had been foreigners arriving from abroad, said a health ministry statement. Two deaths were recorded over the same period to Monday.

"Whoever thinks that we're rid of the virus is wrong," said the deputy minister for civil protection, Nikos Hardalias.

"We have to be vigilant and respect the measures to prevent the propagation of the virus," he told journalists.

From June 15, the two main airports of Athens and Thessaloniki in the north are cleared to receive visitors from around 30 countries -- most of them in the European Union -- marking the start of the tourist season.

Regional airports are due to open on July 1.

Greece has so far recorded 3,049 cases of coronavirus and 182 deaths since the end of February, according to ministry figures.

Of the 97 most recently recorded cases, 29 of them were in the northeast region of Xanthi, which was hit by the virus in April.

The ministry has announced that it will resume the publication of daily figures on the coronavirus situation in the country. It had stopped last week as the numbers of new cases each day fell below five.

Greece has been gradually opening up again since May 4 after a strict, six-week shutdown to try to contain the outbreak there.

Cafes and bars have been open again for two weeks, but social distancing measures are not often respected.

Last weekend, officials closed a bar on the popular island of Myckonos where social distancing was being ignored and fined the owner 20,000 Euros ($22,600).