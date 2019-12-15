COP25 meet hammers through contested climate deal

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :A marathon UN climate summit wrapped up Sunday with little to show, squeezing hard-earned compromises from countries over the global warming battle plan but falling well short of what science says is needed to tackle the emergency.

The COP25 deal "expresses the urgent need" for new carbon cutting commitments to close the gap between current emissions and the Paris treaty goals of capping global warming at below two degrees, host country Spain said in a statement.