UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More than 957,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 957,948 people in the world since emerging in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT Sunday based on official sources.

More than 30.8 million people have been infected.

The United States has the most deaths with 199,268, followed by Brazil with 136,532, India with 86,752, Mexico with 73,258 and Britain with 41,759.

- UK imposes hefty fines - People in England who refuse to self-isolate to stop the spread of the virus could face fines of up to £10,000 ($13,000, 11,000 Euros) under tough new regulations to tackle a surge in cases.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that from September 28 people in England will be legally obliged to self-isolate if they test positive or are told to by the National Health Service (NHS) tracing programme.

- Belgium tops 100,000 cases - Belgium passes the 100,000 milestone of infections following a sharp increase in cases in recent weeks, according to figures from the research institute Sciensano.

The trend accelerated markedly in the first half of September, reaching an average of 1,000 new daily infections during the week of September 9 to 15, according to the data.

- Italy votes, cases rise - Italians cast their ballots in a referendum and regional elections, despite warnings against opening polling stations while Covid-19 case numbers are on the rise. Italy currently has fewer new cases than Britain, France or Spain but it is still recording more than 1,500 daily.

"The country is in a state of emergency; it is utterly contradictory to be massing people together at polling stations, particularly in light of the trend in Europe," Professor Massimo Galli, infectious diseases chief at Milan's Sacco hospital, tells AFP.

- Hollywood Covid-era awards - The first major Covid-era award show for Hollywood takes place Sunday with the Emmys -- the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars -- looking radically different to previous editions, with no red carpet and a host broadcasting from an empty theatre in Los Angeles.

- Fewer US election monitors - The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which monitors elections in many parts of the world, says it will only send a small team to observe the US polls in November due to the pandemic.

No short-term observers will be deployed to monitor the election on the day, Katya Andrusz, OSCE spokeswoman, tells AFP. The team for the elections on November 3 will consist of just 14 analysts and 30 long-term observers.

Related Topics

Election India Dead World Europe China France Los Angeles Milan Spain Italy Brazil United Kingdom Belgium United States Mexico September November Sunday Oscar From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

25 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

1 hour ago

ADNOC partners with Mubadala, ENEC to drive In-Cou ..

2 hours ago

Serbia-Kosovo deal will pave way for single visa t ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia reports 3,989 new COVID-19 cases, 105 de ..

2 hours ago

AREA 2071 hosts Founder Instituteâ€™s global start ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.