Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,987,891 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Friday.

At least 139,008,120 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Thursday, 13,646 new deaths and 809,849 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 3,560 new deaths, followed by India with 1,185 and United States with 974.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 565,289 deaths from 31,495,652 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 365,444 deaths from 13,746,681 cases, Mexico with 211,213 deaths from 2,295,435 cases, India with 174,308 deaths from 14,291,917 cases, and Britain with 127,191 deaths from 4,380,976 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Czech Republic with 264 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 254, Bosnia-Herzegovina 235, Montenegro 225 and Bulgaria 214.

Europe overall has 1,016,003 deaths from 47,440,536 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 852,118 deaths from 26,812,010 infections, and the United States and Canada 588,779 deaths from 32,589,214 cases.

Asia has reported 292,169 deaths from 20,566,289 cases, the middle East 120,787 deaths from 7,161,469 cases, Africa 117,015 deaths from 4,397,613 cases, and Oceania 1,020 deaths from 40,992 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However, the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.