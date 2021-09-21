Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

Paris, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,696,559 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 229,008,620 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 7,405 new deaths and 525,458 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 2,296, followed by Russia with 812 and Iran with 344.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 676,092 deaths from 42,290,027 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 590,955 deaths from 21,247,667 cases, India with 445,385 deaths from 33,504,534 cases, Mexico with 271,765 deaths from 3,573,044 cases, and Russia with 199,808 deaths from 7,313,851 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 604 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 314, Hungary with 312, the Republic of North Macedonia with 311, Montenegro with 296, and Bulgaria with 288.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,474,050 deaths from 44,461,562 cases, Europe 1,290,387 deaths from 66,258,484 infections, and Asia 825,664 deaths from 52,982,821 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 703,491 deaths from 43,864,894 cases, Africa 206,362 deaths from 8,175,186 cases, the middle East 194,624 deaths from 13,105,836 cases, and Oceania 1,981 deaths from 159,841 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.