Cotton Futures Close Higher

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) --:Cotton futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September 2022 delivery gained 480 Yuan (about 71.6 U.S. Dollars) to close at 17,575 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 614,202 lots with a turnover of 52.94 billion yuan.

