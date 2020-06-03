UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:10 AM

COVID-19 cases surpass 200,000 mark in India, death toll 5,815

NEW DELHI, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases surpassed the 200,000 mark, reaching 207,615, even as the death toll reached 5,815 in India on Wednesday, said the latest data issued by the Federal health ministry.

As many as 217 new deaths and 8,909 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, added the ministry's data. This is the highest single-day spike in terms of new COVID-19 cases in the country.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Wednesday, 5,815 deaths related to novel Coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.

On Tuesday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 198,706, and the death toll 5,598.

According to ministry officials, so far 100,303 recoveries people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 101,497," reads the information.

The 5th phase of nationwide lockdown came into force from Monday. This phase marks several relaxations and reopening in a phased manner.

On March 25 India had announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain of infection.

