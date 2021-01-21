UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Hinders Namibia Mobile Operator's Network Expansion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 03:30 PM

COVID-19 hinders Namibia mobile operator's network expansion

WINDHOEK, Jan. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Namibia mobile provider, MTC's plans to have 100 percent network coverage throughout the country under the 081Every1 project have been dealt with a blow due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a company executive said Thursday.

081Every1 which is a 104-million-U.S.-dollar project officially launched in July 2017 with the aim of realizing Namibia's 100 percent population network coverage goal.

MTC's CEO, Licky Erasmus at the company's Integrated Report and Annual results for 2019/2020 released in Windhoek on Thursday, said the COVID-19 pandemic had pushed their plans a step back.

"Phase 1 of the project was completed in June 2020 and 111 rural and 21 urban sites are functioning, while Phase 2 which is underway has seen the erection of 91 rural towers scheduled to be completed in May 2021," he said.

According to Erasmus, MTC has extended the delivery deadline to 2023 due to the delays caused by the COVID-19 impact.

The whole project entails the erection a total of 500 new network towers, mainly in rural Namibia, with the intention to bridge the urban-rural digital divide.

Meanwhile, further to the delay in the network expansion project, Erasmus also announced that the planned listing on the Namibian Stock Exchange has been interrupted by COVID-19 restrictions adding that MTC is on track to list not later than September 2022 as per the extension granted.

Related Topics

Mobile Company Windhoek Namibia Namibian Stock Exchange May June July September 2017 2020

Recent Stories

Breaking: UAE approves Russia&#039;s Sputnik vacci ..

1 minute ago

Fire at world's biggest vaccine maker in India: lo ..

4 minutes ago

As pandemic worsens, Biden unveils ambitious Covid ..

4 minutes ago

Beijing reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

Hungary Approves Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Agains ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad United appoints Rumman Raees as bowling ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.