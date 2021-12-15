Covid-depleted Nets beat Raptors in NBA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :A Brooklyn Nets team rocked by the absence of seven players because of coronavirus clawed out an unlikely 131-129 overtime victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

The Nets had the league-minimum eight players available at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where star James Harden and Bruce Brown were late scratches.

The Nets had announced earlier in the day that starters LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre Bembry would miss the game.

Jevon Carter and James Johnson were also added to the virus list, joining Paul Millsap, who entered the NBA's Covid-19 protocols on Monday.

"It's unfortunate, for sure," Nets coach Steve Nash said shortly before the contest tipped off. "Fortunately for us they're predominantly asymptomatic, but there will be a period of time required for them to test negative and have our full group together." Kevin Durant helped the Nets pull through with a triple-double of 34 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Durant, who had been listed as "questionable" to play because of a sore ankle, played a game-high 48:11 minutes.

Patty Mills added a season-high 30 points and forced overtime with a three-pointer with 13.1 seconds remaining in regulation.

All of the Nets players in the Covid protocol had to provide proof of vaccination in order to play in Brooklyn, under New York City's coronavirus rules.

Under NBA guidelines, vaccinated players are placed in Covid protocols when they test positive or have an inconclusive result. They must quarantine for 10 days or until they have two negative tests within 24 hours.

"It's a new normal, but it's scary because I don't know that there's an end in sight," Nash said of the pandemic. "This is kind of the world we may live in for indefinitely." The Nets aren't the only NBA team grappling with an uptick in Covid cases.

The Los Angeles Lakers cancelled their last practice before they were due to travel to Dallas on Tuesday after Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for Covid-19.

That came a day after the NBA postponed games for the first time this season due to Covid-19 with Chicago's game against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and Thursday's clash with the Toronto Raptors both called off.

The league said 10 Bulls players were currently unavailable after entering Covid-19 health and safety protocols, while "additional staff members" were also unavailable.

Thirty-one games were postponed during the 2020-2021 season.

Later Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks said that Giannis Antetokounmpo would miss Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers after being placed in the Covid protocols.

Newly signed guard Wesley Matthews Jr. had already been placed in the health and safety protocols earlier this week.