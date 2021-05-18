Covid rules Kroos out of Real Madrid La Liga decider

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Real Madrid's German midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for Covid-19, which rules him out of the decisive final league game of the season this weekend.

Real are second in La Liga, two points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid with a single game against Villarreal on Saturday remaining.

Kroos had been self-isolating after being in contact with someone with the virus but has now tested positive himself.