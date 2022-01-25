UrduPoint.com

Covid Tests To End For Arrivals Into UK: Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Covid tests to end for arrivals into UK: govt

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The UK government said Monday it will scrap compulsory Covid tests for fully jabbed arrivals and quarantine for unvaccinated travellers, in what it called "a new phase" in its pandemic strategy.

Currently, fully vaccinated arrivals are required to take a lateral flow test within two days, while those not jabbed must self-isolate for 10 days and take several tests before and after travel.

Outlining the changes to the rules, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told MPs from February 11 those requirements would be axed, to make travel easier and cheaper, and provide "certainty" for the sector.

"It's obvious to me now that border testing for vaccinated travellers has outlived its usefulness and we're therefore scrapping all travel tests for vaccinated people," he said.

The self-isolation requirement for unjabbed arrivals will also end from the same date, but PCR tests before and after travel and a completed passenger locator form will still be needed, he added.

"This is a proportionate system that moves us a step closer to normality while maintaining vital public health protections," Shapps said.

The UK will also accept vaccine certificates from a further 16 countries -- including China and Mexico -- meaning it now recognises more than 180 countries' Covid jabs documentation.

"We're moving into a new phase of the fight against Covid, instead of protecting the UK from a pandemic our future depends on us living with endemic Covid," Shapps said.

- 'Open for business' - The UK, among the worst hit countries in Europe by the pandemic with a virus death toll of nearly 154,000, has seen new cases fall dramatically from record daily levels late last month.

The new changes are the latest in a sweeping easing of curbs unveiled by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.

Johnson had reimposed stricter rules in December -- including mandatory pre-arrival tests and self-isolation until travellers had tested negative -- after a surge in cases due to emergence of the Omicron variant.

But he eased the travel measures earlier this month, arguing they were having a "limited impact" while imposing "significant costs".

Last week, Johnson also scrapped almost all domestic restrictions in England after several weeks of falling case rates.

Some have criticised the relaxation of so many curbs so quickly, warning it could prompt a resurgence in cases and questioning whether Johnson has been making the changes for political reasons.

The embattled leader has been engulfed in scandals for weeks, leading to a clamour of calls for his resignation, including from within his own ruling Conservative party.

Meanwhile, many Tory lawmakers have grown increasingly weary of Covid-19 rules, with nearly 100 breaking ranks last month and rebelling against Johnson's beefing up of some restrictions before Christmas.

Business groups and travel sector operators welcomed the latest travel changes.

"This is a welcome step forward for the international travel sector as it looks ahead with hopeful eyes for a return to normal in 2022," said Matthew Fell, of employers group the CBI.

A spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic called them "the final step in moving towards frictionless air travel".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Europe Christmas China Same United Kingdom Mexico February December Border All From Government

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

7 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 percent

7 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

8 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

7 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

7 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.