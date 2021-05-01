UrduPoint.com
CPEC Hydropower Project Achieves Second-stage River Closure

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 06:10 PM

CPEC hydropower project achieves second-stage river closure

BEIJING, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Suki Kinari (SK) Hydropower Project in the northwestern part of the country achieved the second-stage river closure yesterday, entering a new phase of its dam construction.

The successful cut of the Kunhar River's main riverbed with the river being diverted to spillway is to create free-from-water working areas for construction of concrete dam of the power station under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), located in the Mansehra district of the South Asian country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Calling the closure a key milestone of the 884-megawatt hydropower project, Jia Ancheng, general manager of China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the China Gezhouba Group Corporation which invests in and implements the project, attributed the achievement to the joint and hard efforts made by the Chinese and Pakistani constructors despite COVID-19.

Jia told the Chinese media that his company will continue to enlarge investment in Pakistan, deepen cooperation with the local governments in the sectors of power, transportation and environmental protection, thus facilitating the common development of the two countries.

With a total investment of about 1.96 billion U.S. Dollars, the project started construction in January of 2017, and is expected to be completed in December, 2022.

Once getting functional, the CPEC project will annually generate some 3.21 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity, replacing 1.28 million tons of coal and reducing 2.52 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, according to Huang Senlin, Quality, Health, Safety and Environment Management (QHSE) Director of the project.

