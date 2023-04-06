Close
Cricket: Bangladesh V Ireland Test Scoreboard

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Cricket: Bangladesh v Ireland Test scoreboard

Dhaka, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday: Ireland first innings 214 (H.

Tector 50; Taijul islam 5-58) Bangladesh first innings 369 (Mushfiqur Rahim 126, Shakib Al Hasan 87; A. McBrine 6-118) Ireland second innings (overnight 27-4) M. Commins lbw b Taijul 1 J. McCollum lbw b Shakib 0 A.

Balbirnie b Taijul 3 H. Tector lbw b Taijul 56 C. Campher c Liton b Shakib 1 P. Moor c Liton b Shoriful 16 L. Tucker c Shoriful b Ebadot 108 A.

McBrine not out 71 M. Adair c Liton b Taijul 13 G.

Hume not out 9 Extras (b4, lb2, nb2) 8 Total (eight wickets, 107 overs) 286 To bat: B. White Fall of wickets: 1-1 (McCollum), 2-7 (Commins), 3-8 (Balbirnie), 4-13 (Campher), 5-51 (Moor), 6-123 (Tector), 7-234 (Tucker), 8-265 (Adair) Bowling: Shakib 13-4-26-2 (nb1), Taijul 38-15-86-4, Mehidy 28-7-57-0, Ebadot 12-1-36-1, Shoriful 8-1-35-1, Khaled 7-2-38-0 (nb1), Mominul 1-0-2-0 Toss: Ireland Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Sharfuddoula (BAN)tv Umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

