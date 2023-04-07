Cricket: Bangladesh v Ireland Test scoreboard

Dhaka, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at the end of Ireland's second innings on the fourth day of the one-off Test against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday: Ireland first innings 214 (H.

Tector 50; Taijul islam 5-58) Bangladesh first innings (Mushfiqur Rahim 126, Shakib Al Hasan 87; A. McBrine 6-118) Ireland second innings (overnight 286-8) M. Commins lbw b Taijul Islam 1 J. McCollum lbw b Shakib 0 A.

Balbirnie b Taijul Islam 3 H. Tector lbw b Taijul 56 C. Campher c Liton b Shakib 1 P. Moor c Liton b Shoriful 16 L. Tucker c Shoriful b Ebadot 108 A.

McBrine b Ebadot 72 M. Adair c Liton b Taijul 13 G.

Hume c Liton b Ebadot 14 B. White not out 0 Extras (b4, lb2, b2) 8 Total (all out, 116 overs) 292 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (McCollum), 2-7 (Commins), 3-8 (Balbirnie), 4-13 (Campher), 5-51 (Moor), 6-123 (Tector), 7-234 (Tucker), 8-265 (Adair), 9-289 (McBrine), 10-292 (Hume) Bowling: Shakib 13-4-26-2 (nb1), Taijul 42-16-90-4, Mehidy 30-8-58-0, Ebadot 15-3-37-3, Shoriful 8-1-35-1, Khaled 7-2-38-0 (nb1), Mominul 1-0-2-0 Toss: Ireland Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Sharfuddoula (BAN)tv Umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)