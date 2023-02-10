UrduPoint.com

Cricket: India V Australia 1st Test Scoreboard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Cricket: India v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

Nagpur, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the first Test between India and Australia at the Vidarbha cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday: Australia 1st innings 177 (Labuschagne 49, Smith 37; Jadeja 5-47, Ashwin 3-42) India 1st innings (overnight 77-1) R.

Sharma b Cummins 120 K. Rahul c&b Murphy 20 R. Ashwin lbw b Murphy 23 C. Pujara c Boland b Murphy 7 V. Kohli c Carey b Murphy 12 S. Yadav b Lyon 8 R. Jadeja not out 66 S. Bharat lbw b Murphy 8 A.

Patel not out 52 Extras (lb2, nb3) 5 Total (seven out, 114 overs) 321 Yet to bat: M.

Shami, M. Siraj Fall of wickets: 1-76 (Rahul), 2-118 (Ashwin), 3-135 (Pujara), 4-151 (Kohli), 5-168 (Yadav), 6-229 (Sharma), 7-240 (Bharat) Bowling: P.

Cummins 18-2-74-1 (nb1), S. Boland 17-4-34-0 (nb1), N. Lyon 37-10-98-1, T. Murphy 36-9-82-5 (nb1), M. Labuschagne 5-0-24-0, M. Renshaw 1-0-7-0 Toss: Australia Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Related Topics

India Cricket Australia Lyon Nagpur Virat Kohli Richard Illingworth Michael Gough TV P

Recent Stories

Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

8 minutes ago
 Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive ..

Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive marriage

8 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources ..

UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources development

23 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support S ..

Al Ansari Exchange donates $1 million to support Syriaâ€™s earthquake relief eff ..

38 minutes ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 21,000

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.