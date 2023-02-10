Cricket: India v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nagpur, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the first Test between India and Australia at the Vidarbha cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday: Australia 1st innings 177 (Labuschagne 49, Smith 37; Jadeja 5-47, Ashwin 3-42) India 1st innings (overnight 77-1) R.

Sharma b Cummins 120 K. Rahul c&b Murphy 20 R. Ashwin lbw b Murphy 23 C. Pujara c Boland b Murphy 7 V. Kohli c Carey b Murphy 12 S. Yadav b Lyon 8 R. Jadeja not out 66 S. Bharat lbw b Murphy 8 A.

Patel not out 52 Extras (lb2, nb3) 5 Total (seven out, 114 overs) 321 Yet to bat: M.

Shami, M. Siraj Fall of wickets: 1-76 (Rahul), 2-118 (Ashwin), 3-135 (Pujara), 4-151 (Kohli), 5-168 (Yadav), 6-229 (Sharma), 7-240 (Bharat) Bowling: P.

Cummins 18-2-74-1 (nb1), S. Boland 17-4-34-0 (nb1), N. Lyon 37-10-98-1, T. Murphy 36-9-82-5 (nb1), M. Labuschagne 5-0-24-0, M. Renshaw 1-0-7-0 Toss: Australia Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)