Cricket: India v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

Nagpur, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Final scoreboard after India's victory on day three of the first Test against Australia at the Vidarbha cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Saturday: Australia 1st innings 177 (Labuschagne 49, Smith 37; Jadeja 5-47, Ashwin 3-42) India 1st innings (overnight 321-7) R.

Sharma b Cummins 120 K. Rahul c&b Murphy 20 R. Ashwin lbw b Murphy 23 C. Pujara c Boland b Murphy 7 V. Kohli c Carey b Murphy 12 S. Yadav b Lyon 8 R. Jadeja b Murphy 70 S. Bharat lbw b Murphy 8 A.

Patel b Cummins 84 M. Shami c Carey b Murphy 37 M. Siraj not out 1 Extras (b6, lb1, nb3) 10 Total (all out, 139.3 overs) 400 Fall of wickets: 1-76 (Rahul), 2-118 (Ashwin), 3-135 (Pujara), 4-151 (Kohli), 5-168 (Yadav), 6-229 (Sharma), 7-240 (Bharat), 8-328 (Jadeja), 9-380 (Shami), 10-400 (Patel) Bowling: P.

Cummins 20.3-3-78-2 (nb1), S. Boland 17-4-34-0 (nb1), N. Lyon 49-13-126-1, T. Murphy 47-12-124-7 (nb1), M.

Labuschagne 5-0-24-0, M. Renshaw 1-0-7-0 Australia 2nd innings U. Khawaja c Kohli b Ashwin 5 D.

Warner lbw b Ashwin 10 M. Labuschagne lbw b Jadeja 17 S. Smith not out 25 M. Renshaw lbw b Ashwin 2 P. Handscomb lbw b Ashwin 6 A. Carey lbw b Ashwin 10 P. Cummins c Bharat b Jadeja 1 T. Murphy c Sharma b Patel 2 N.

Lyon b Shami 8 S. Boland lbw b Mohammed Shami 0 Extras (lb1, nb4) 5 Total (all out, 32.3 overs) 91 Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Khawaja), 2-26 (Labuschagne), 3-34 (Warner), 4-42 (Renshaw), 5-52 (Handscomb), 6-64 (Carey), 7-67 (Cummins), 8-75 (Murphy), 9-88 (Lyon), 10-91 (Boland) Bowling: M.

Shami 4.3-1-13-2 (nb2), R. Ashwin 12-3-37-5, M. Siraj 1-1-0-0, R. Jadeja 12-3-34-2 (nb2), A. Patel 3-0-6-1 Toss: Australia result: India won by an innings and 132 runs Series: Four matches, India 1-0 Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)