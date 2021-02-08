Cricket: India v England first Test scoreboard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chennai, India, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day four of the opening Test between India and England in Chennai on Monday: England 1st innings 578 (Root 218; Bumrah 3-84, Ashwin 3-146) India 1st innings (overnight 257-6, Sundar 33, Ashwin 8) R.

Sharma c Buttler b Archer 6 S. Gill c Anderson b Archer 29 C. Pujara c Burns b Bess 73 V. Kohli c Pope b Bess 11 A. Rahane c Root b Bess 1 R. Pant c Leach b Bess 91 W. Sundar not out 85 R. Ashwin c Buttler b Leach 31 S.

Nadeem c Stokes b Leach 0 I. Sharma c Pope b Anderson 4 J. Bumrah c Stokes b Anderson 0 Extras (b4, lb1, nb1) 6 Total (95.5 overs, all out) 337 Fall of wickets: 1-19 (R. Sharma), 2-44 (Gill), 3-71 (Kohli), 4-73 (Rahane), 5-192 (Pujara), 6-225 (Pant), 7-305 (Ashwin), 8-312 (Nadeem), 9-323 (I.

Sharma), 10-337 (Bumrah) Bowling: Anderson 16.5-5-46-2, Archer 21-3-75-2 (nb1), Stokes 6-1-16-0, Leach 24-5-105-2, Bess 26-5-76-4, Root 2-0-14-0 England 2nd innings R. Burns c Rahane b Ashwin 0 D.

Sibley c Pujara b Ashwin 16 D.

Lawrence lbw b I Sharma 18 J. Root lbw b Bumrah 40 B. Stokes c Pant b Ashwin 7 O. Pope c R. Sharma b Nadeem 28 J. Buttler st Pant b Nadeem 24 D. Bess lbw b Ashwin 25 J.

Archer b Ashwin 5 J. Leach not out 8 J. Anderson c and b Ashwin 0 Extras (nb7) 7 Total (46.3 overs, all out) 178 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Burns), 2-32 (Sibley), 3-58 (Lawrence), 4-71 (Stokes), 5-101 (Root), 6-130 (Pope), 7-165 (Buttler), 8-167 (Bess), 9-178 (Archer), 10-178 (Anderson) Bowling: Ashwin 17.3-2-61-6 (nb3), Nadeem 15-2-66-2 (nb3), Sharma 7-1-24-1, Bumrah 6-0-26-1 (nb1), Sundar 1-0-1-0 India 2nd innings (target 420) R.

Sharma b Leach 12 S. Gill not out 15 C. Pujara not out 12 Total (13 overs, one wicket) 39 Fall of wicket: 1-25 (R. Sharma) To bat: V. Kohli, A. Rahane, R. Pant, W. Sundar, R. Ashwin, J. Bumrah, I.

Sharma, S. Nadeem Bowling: Archer 3-2-13-0, Leach 6-1-21-1, Anderson 2-1-2-0, Bess 2-0-3-0 Toss: England Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND) and Nitin Menon (IND)tv umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)