HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Cuba's international sports convention, UNAFID 2023, opened on Tuesday in the capital Havana.

Organized by the Manuel Fajardo University of Sciences of Physical Culture and Sport, the event brings together 300 experts, athletes and university students from 18 countries and regions.

University president Silvano Merced said the gathering was a platform for scientific and academic exchange with a strong focus on sports innovation.

"This scientific convention will boost collaboration among sports experts from across the world," he said during the opening ceremony.

Held in a hybrid format and running through Friday, the event features lectures, sports festivals and martial arts demonstrations.