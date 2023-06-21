UrduPoint.com

Cuba's Int'l Sports Convention Opens In Havana

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Cuba's int'l sports convention opens in Havana

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Cuba's international sports convention, UNAFID 2023, opened on Tuesday in the capital Havana.

Organized by the Manuel Fajardo University of Sciences of Physical Culture and Sport, the event brings together 300 experts, athletes and university students from 18 countries and regions.

University president Silvano Merced said the gathering was a platform for scientific and academic exchange with a strong focus on sports innovation.

"This scientific convention will boost collaboration among sports experts from across the world," he said during the opening ceremony.

Held in a hybrid format and running through Friday, the event features lectures, sports festivals and martial arts demonstrations.

Related Topics

World Sports Exchange Havana Merced Event From

Recent Stories

China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

3 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of politi ..

Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of political instability on foreign inv ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE Athletics Federation to host first internation ..

UAE Athletics Federation to host first international meeting on best practices i ..

13 minutes ago
 Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Just ..

Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Justice

1 hour ago
 SeaWorld to host UAEPL draw ceremony for new sport ..

SeaWorld to host UAEPL draw ceremony for new sports season tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Sabah Aboud Jasim as Sharja ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Sabah Aboud Jasim as Sharjah Archaeology&#039;s advisor

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.