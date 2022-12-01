Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Congratulates President of Romania on National Day

RIYADH,Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulation to President Klaus Iohannis of Romania on the anniversary of his country's National Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed his best felicitations and wished the President constant good health and happiness and the government and people of Romania steady progress and prosperity.