Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates Grand Duke of Luxembourg on National Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has sent a cable of congratulations to Grand Duke Henri of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on the anniversary of his country's National Day.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for health, happiness to the Grand Duke and steady progress and prosperity to the government and friendly people of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.