Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HRH Crown Prince launch 3rd national campaign for charitable work

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, have launched the third edition of the national campaign for charitable work by making two generous donations totaling SAR 70 million.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques donated SAR 40 million, while HRH the Crown Prince donated SAR 30 million.

This initiative reflects the wise leadership's commitment to supporting charitable endeavors, promoting virtues of righteousness, generosity, and giving, and encouraging both male and female citizens and residents to uphold social responsibility and solidarity, especially during the blessed month of Ramadan, where Allah the Almighty multiplies the reward. The National Platform for Charity Work (Ehsan) is dedicated to creating digital products and services that benefit various philanthropic fields.

In a statement, Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, the President of the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) and Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the National Platform for Charitable Work (Ehsan), expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and HRH the Crown Prince, for their generous donations that exemplify their strong interest in supporting charitable works in various fields.

Dr. Al-Ghamdi also expressed appreciation for Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz's significant support and attention to the Ehsan platform, which has profoundly impacted its ability to support those in need and maximize its societal impact since its launch.

He emphasized that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a global leader in humanitarian, relief, and charitable work.

Investing in advanced technologies to develop effective digital systems, such as the Ehsan platform, has been instrumental in offering simple, safe, reliable, and highly efficient donation methods. This approach aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives of advancing and developing the non-profit work sector and increasing its contributions to society's development.

Moreover, the SDAIA President highlighted the National Platform for Charitable Work's dedication to developing digital services and solutions that serve various charitable fields, enabling benefactors to donate quickly and efficiently while ensuring that donations reach those in need.